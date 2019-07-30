YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,221 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,622 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,221 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $471,024.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,964,658.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,637 shares of company stock worth $7,388,637 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 price target on Colfax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 price target on Accenture and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.48. 1,991,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,202,430. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $137.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

