Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stake Raised by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

In other news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 1,577 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $175,504.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,958.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 6,049 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $665,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,458 shares of company stock worth $6,203,386 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.74. 520,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,634. The stock has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.87. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $114.37.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

