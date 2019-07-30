Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Post $1.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to announce $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $1.87 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year earnings of $5.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. EPR Properties had a net margin of 43.47% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Colfax in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,922. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $62.75 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.77%.

In related news, Director Jack A. Newman, Jr. sold 506 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $40,216.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,658.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,578 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $203,945.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,866 shares in the company, valued at $622,279.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,965 shares of company stock worth $851,977 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 107,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,894,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth $238,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the second quarter worth $251,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

