Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) will announce sales of $11.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.24 million and the highest is $12.40 million. Quanterix reported sales of $8.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full year sales of $51.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.31 million to $52.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.59 million, with estimates ranging from $68.73 million to $74.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 79.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.62%.

QTRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NASDAQ:QTRX traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,197. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.21 million, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.26. Quanterix has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $36.15.

In other news, Chairman E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $48,387.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.49, for a total value of $49,159.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,609 shares of company stock valued at $403,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Quanterix by 5,803.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Quanterix during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Quanterix by 3,159.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Quanterix by 386.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanterix (QTRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.