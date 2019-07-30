Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Restoration Robotics Inc (NASDAQ:HAIR) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Restoration Robotics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Restoration Robotics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Restoration Robotics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Restoration Robotics.

Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 million. Restoration Robotics had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,909.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAIR. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Restoration Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Restoration Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Restoration Robotics by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 175,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 82,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its holdings in Restoration Robotics by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAIR stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.59. Restoration Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $3.14.

Restoration Robotics Company Profile

Restoration Robotics, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes image-guided robotic systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic system that identifies and dissects hair follicular units directly from the scalp and creates recipient implant sites.

