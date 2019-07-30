Zacks: Analysts Anticipate vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will report ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). vTv Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

VTVT stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of -3.71. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,212,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,999.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman bought 1,358,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.84 per share, with a total value of $2,500,004.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,782,940 shares of company stock valued at $6,500,004. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

