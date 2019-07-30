Zacks: Analysts Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) to Announce $0.77 EPS

Brokerages expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $1.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.96 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASH. TheStreet cut Worthington Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 price target on Ashland Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on Urovant Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Peter Ganz sold 1,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.32, for a total transaction of $116,087.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,948. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 15,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.46. The company had a trading volume of 521,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,536. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.25. Ashland Global has a one year low of $64.93 and a one year high of $86.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

