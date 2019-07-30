Zacks: Analysts Expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Will Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Brokerages expect Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) to post $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.29. Camden Property Trust reported earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.29 to $5.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $255.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.76 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.05%. Camden Property Trust’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPT shares. DA Davidson lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 1,979 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $202,234.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 16,200 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $1,736,154.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,025,880.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,679 shares of company stock worth $12,211,588 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,184,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,278,000 after purchasing an additional 408,477 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 148,529 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,701,000 after acquiring an additional 98,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,499 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPT traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $105.90. 10,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.45. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $83.67 and a twelve month high of $110.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

