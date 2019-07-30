Zacks: Analysts Expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s earnings. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 223,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth $46,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 32.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.