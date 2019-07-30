Zacks: Analysts Expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s earnings. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 6.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NYSE FMX traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 223,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,603. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a twelve month low of $80.86 and a twelve month high of $101.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth $36,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth $46,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 32.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (FMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.