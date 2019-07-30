Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) Will Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) to post $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.28. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $722.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.28 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 72.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on TPX shares. SunTrust Banks set a $120.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Raymond James set a $240.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

TPX traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $81.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,345. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $38.90 and a one year high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.52.

In other news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $253,255.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 36,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,897,745.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 324,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,079,146.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,234 shares of company stock worth $4,902,045 over the last three months. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 1,356.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

