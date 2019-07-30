Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $662.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) will report $662.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $669.13 million and the lowest is $655.00 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. posted sales of $585.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Charles River Laboratories Intl..

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.02. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $604.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on CRL. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories Intl. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.79.

Shares of CRL traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,676. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a 1-year low of $103.00 and a 1-year high of $149.07. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, insider William D. Barbo sold 4,905 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.16, for a total transaction of $613,909.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,512.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 1,002 shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $131,642.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,047 shares of company stock worth $1,168,322 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 63.1% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 132.1% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 156.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

