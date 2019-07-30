Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to Post $1.40 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.39. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings of $1.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.34 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.99% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,933. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.74. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.