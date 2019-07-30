Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) will report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Emergent Biosolutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.31. Emergent Biosolutions reported earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions will report full year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Emergent Biosolutions.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.36 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Cowen set a $150.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

EBS stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.83. 208,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.61. Emergent Biosolutions has a fifty-two week low of $39.64 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13.

In other news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $59,704.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,804.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $49,581,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 47.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,922,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,105,000 after purchasing an additional 617,486 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at $26,644,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,633.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 474,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 446,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at $9,562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

