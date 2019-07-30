Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to Announce $1.17 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) to report earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mylan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Mylan reported earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mylan will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mylan.

Get Mylan alerts:

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Mylan had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MYL shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Mylan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,463,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,178,000 after buying an additional 1,121,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,875,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,460,000 after buying an additional 1,026,731 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,247,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,787,000 after buying an additional 906,555 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mylan by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,468,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,327,000 after buying an additional 799,051 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mylan stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 17,282,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,832,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Mylan has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $39.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mylan (MYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mylan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mylan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.