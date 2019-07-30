Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.99 Per Share

Brokerages expect T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) to announce earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. T. Rowe Price Group reported earnings of $2.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $7.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $8.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

In other news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 19,393 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total transaction of $2,233,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,864 shares in the company, valued at $7,931,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $374,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.24. 223,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,738. T. Rowe Price Group has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $120.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.22. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

