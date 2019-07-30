Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to Announce $1.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings per share of $1.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Target’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.64 and the lowest is $1.57. Target reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target will report full year earnings of $5.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Target.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.10. Target had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Target presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In related news, insider Janna A. Potts sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $691,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 8,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $736,379.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,854,650 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Target by 46.0% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,106,959 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $96,892,000 after buying an additional 348,987 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 300,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,005,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 4.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 112,177 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.41. 68,463 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,974. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.50. Target has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $90.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.50%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

