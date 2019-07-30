Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $724.55 Million

Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce $724.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $790.00 million and the lowest is $690.00 million. Electronic Arts posted sales of $798.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on 2U from $83.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $182.00 price target on Visa and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Apergy in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.03 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on 2U to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.41.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.29. The stock had a trading volume of 171,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,371. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $73.91 and a one year high of $134.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $46,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $61,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,006,838. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 722,555 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $57,023,000 after buying an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613,795 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $284,619,000 after purchasing an additional 164,030 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

