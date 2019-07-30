Zacks: Brokerages Expect EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Will Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) will announce $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.62. EOG Resources posted earnings of $1.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $5.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $14.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EOG Resources.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.09.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $86.06. 3,551,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,748,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. EOG Resources has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $2,214,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $8,053,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 44,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

