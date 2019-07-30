Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will post $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the highest is $2.20. Kaiser Aluminum reported earnings per share of $1.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of XCel Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.75.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,050 shares of company stock worth $1,083,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $28,875,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 567.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 158,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,743 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 20,787 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KALU traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.22. 4,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,709. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.03. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

