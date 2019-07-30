Zacks: Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Guaranty Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 100% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $32.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 196 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

GNTY stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $362.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.76.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

