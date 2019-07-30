Zacks: Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) have received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $10.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.16 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harvest Capital Credit an industry rank of 82 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Harvest Capital Credit alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harvest Capital Credit stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvest Capital Credit Corp (NASDAQ:HCAP) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Harvest Capital Credit worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCAP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.21. The stock had a trading volume of 98 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,364. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.38. Harvest Capital Credit has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The company has a market cap of $62.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). Harvest Capital Credit had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. Research analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.40%. Harvest Capital Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

About Harvest Capital Credit

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

Featured Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harvest Capital Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvest Capital Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.