Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) to Hold

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSOD. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.53 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

CSOD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.92. The company had a trading volume of 243,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,141. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.47.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.23). Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $140.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $401,765.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian L. Swartz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,304 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,036 in the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,204,826 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,560,000 after buying an additional 281,615 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 4th quarter valued at $2,769,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 391,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

