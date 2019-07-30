Zacks Investment Research Lowers South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) to Hold

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SJI. TheStreet raised South Jersey Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Guggenheim raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of NYSE SJI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.49.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $637.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.00 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 895,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after acquiring an additional 42,543 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 60,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,470,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 345,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

