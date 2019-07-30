Zacks: Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) Given $10.67 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Medallion Financial Corp (NASDAQ:MFIN) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $10.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Medallion Financial an industry rank of 87 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Medallion Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Munson sold 4,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.34, for a total value of $31,180.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,697.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial during the first quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 190,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,494 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Medallion Financial by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. The company had a trading volume of 111,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,075. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.05. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Medallion Financial had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $29.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial Corp., through with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. It originates, acquires, and services loans that finance taxicab medallions and various types of commercial businesses. The company offers consumer loans for the purchase of recreational vehicles, boats, motorcycles, and trailers, as well as to finance small scale home improvements; and commercial loans for the purchase of equipment and related assets necessary to open a new business, or purchase or improvement of an existing business.

