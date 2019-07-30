Zacks: Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. Old Republic International’s rating score has declined by 100% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $25.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.50 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Old Republic International an industry rank of 145 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ORI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities lowered Old Republic International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Charles S. Boone sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $692,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $13,500. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $55,180,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,106,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,884,000 after buying an additional 2,489,900 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the first quarter worth about $27,593,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,854,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $687,308,000 after buying an additional 998,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 55.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,077,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,457,000 after buying an additional 737,560 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,191,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,712. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.85. Old Republic International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Republic International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

