Zacks: RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.35 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 11.7% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.75 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RYB Education an industry rank of 93 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RYB Education by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 304,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 188,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in RYB Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in RYB Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $240,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in RYB Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RYB Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYB stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,289. RYB Education has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.98. The company has a market capitalization of $171.98 million, a PE ratio of -99.92 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that RYB Education will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYB Education Company Profile

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

