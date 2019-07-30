Zagg (ZAGG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Zagg has set its FY 2019 guidance at $1.47-1.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $1.47-1.60 EPS.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). Zagg had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zagg to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ZAGG traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.60. 13,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,047. Zagg has a 1-year low of $6.24 and a 1-year high of $16.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of "Sell" and an average price target of $13.50.

About Zagg

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones and tablets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, and power wallets; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device specific keyboards and device agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

