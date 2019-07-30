ZCore (ZCR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $395,432.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 41.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0894 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.68, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33. ZCore has a market capitalization of $395,432.00 and $3,888.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 41.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore is a coin. ZCore’s total supply is 4,422,806 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $5.60, $7.50, $32.15, $24.43, $13.77, $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $18.94, $10.39 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.