ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of ZEAL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,268. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.82. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The company has a market cap of $656.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.91.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.45). On average, equities research analysts predict that ZEALAND PHARMA/S will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of ZEALAND PHARMA/S as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

About ZEALAND PHARMA/S

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

