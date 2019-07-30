ZrCoin Hits Market Cap of $8.10 Million (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. One ZrCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.78 or 0.00018554 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and $63,435.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00281652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.29 or 0.01560188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000874 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00117268 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00022377 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,562,147 tokens. ZrCoin’s official website is zrcoin.io. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZrCoin Token Trading

ZrCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

