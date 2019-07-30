Zynga (ZNGA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Zynga has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS and its FY 2019 guidance at EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Zynga to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZNGA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.41. 147,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,676,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Zynga has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 321.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $252,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 670,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,020.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 36,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $224,099.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,962.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,298 shares of company stock worth $991,435 in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

