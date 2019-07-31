$0.33 EPS Expected for Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Bottomline Technologies posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bottomline Technologies.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.46 million. Bottomline Technologies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.43%. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EPAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.61.

Shares of Bottomline Technologies stock traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $44.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,817. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91 and a beta of 0.98. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $39.78 and a 52-week high of $74.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

In other news, insider Robert A. Eberle sold 21,824 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $985,790.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 375,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,947,874.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Gray sold 2,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $269,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock worth $2,234,271 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,803,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,682,000 after acquiring an additional 91,051 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,913,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,844,000 after acquiring an additional 45,679 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 57.0% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,136,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 412,855 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 839,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.