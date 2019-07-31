$0.39 EPS Expected for Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Wageworks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. Wageworks posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wageworks will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wageworks.

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $118.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. Wageworks had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 3.58%.

WAGE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Wageworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wageworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Wageworks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

NYSE WAGE traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 992,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Wageworks has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Wageworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,403,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wageworks by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Wageworks by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 76,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wageworks by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 344,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after buying an additional 41,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

WageWorks, Inc is a leader in administering Consumer-Directed Benefits (CDBs). WageWorks is solely dedicated to administering CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as Health Savings Accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs), Health Reimbursement Arrangements (HRAs), as well as Commuter Benefit Services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, COBRA, and other employee benefits.

