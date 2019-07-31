$0.53 EPS Expected for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.54. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of DEI stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,323. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.69. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $42.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

In related news, Chairman Dan A. Emmett sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $1,631,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 311.5% during the first quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 76.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 497.2% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

