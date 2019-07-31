$0.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) to post $0.61 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the lowest is $0.58. Tapestry posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America set a $48.00 price target on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.84.

NYSE TPR traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.93. 5,031,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 51.33%.

In related news, Director Darrell Cavens bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $210,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Annabelle Yu Long sold 3,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $93,414.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,985,890 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,026,000 after acquiring an additional 336,879 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Tapestry by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,683 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,352 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $148,221,000 after buying an additional 725,349 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Tapestry by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,720 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

