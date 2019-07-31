$0.77 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the highest is $0.83. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ryerson.

Get Ryerson alerts:

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RYI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Ryerson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

RYI traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.35. 1,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company has a market cap of $310.20 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, insider Michael Burbach bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 110,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,664.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 313,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,966 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Ryerson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 361,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,984 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Ryerson by 10.6% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 34,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Ryerson by 6.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryerson (RYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.