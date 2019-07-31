0Chain 1-Day Volume Hits $2,796.00 (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. 0Chain has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $2,796.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0975 or 0.00000973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00274630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.01463823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000832 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00115929 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00021609 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,116,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.