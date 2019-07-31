0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.23

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $586.70 or 0.05843261 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00047646 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000189 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001004 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

0xBitcoin Token Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,777,450 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20.

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

