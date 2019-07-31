$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) will announce $1.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MCCORMICK & CO /SH.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.67.

In other MCCORMICK & CO /SH news, VP Michael R. Smith sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,644.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nneka Louise Rimmer sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $318,821.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,310.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,035 shares of company stock worth $2,378,874 in the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the first quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MKC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,194. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.88. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.21. MCCORMICK & CO /SH has a 1-year low of $116.36 and a 1-year high of $163.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

