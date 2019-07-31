1,000 Shares in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) Purchased by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:JMUB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. West Oak Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $$53.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 11 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,927. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $53.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65.

