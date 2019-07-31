10,151 Shares in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on IntriCon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.90.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 0.12%. Analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.