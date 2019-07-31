1,201 Shares in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. C J Advisory Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $7.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.39. 144,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,673. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $107.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 71.02% and a net margin of 34.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.29.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

