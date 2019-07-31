14,759 Shares in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in M. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in Macy’s by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 25,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Macy’s by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Macy’s by 33,480.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 83,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 83,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its stake in Macy’s by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Macy’s Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 4.43%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In other Macy’s news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.63 per share, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $47,586. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Harry A. Lawton III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $106,850.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 31,038 shares in the company, valued at $663,282.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $432,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Macy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Standpoint Research upgraded GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.60 ($33.26) target price on Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.58.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

