$187.83 Million in Sales Expected for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce $187.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $193.50 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $187.94 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $743.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $739.90 million to $745.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 38.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price objective on West Fraser Timber and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens set a $74.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,639.6% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $69.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,585. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.95. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.36. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $57.01 and a 52 week high of $76.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.57%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

