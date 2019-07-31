1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 2nd.

1st Source has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 33 years. 1st Source has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. 1st Source has a 52 week low of $38.44 and a 52 week high of $57.96.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $82.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.85 million. 1st Source had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 23.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that 1st Source will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRCE. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

