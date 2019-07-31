$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) will announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.14 billion. Westlake Chemical reported sales of $2.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full year sales of $8.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Westlake Chemical.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS.

WLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cascend Securities initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $54.00 target price on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Daseke in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

WLK stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.90. 6,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,875. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $109.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,294,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 822,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 255,544 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 369.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,401,000 after purchasing an additional 253,780 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 429,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,802,000 after purchasing an additional 229,232 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,042,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

