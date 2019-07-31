213,800 Shares in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 213,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,499,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in BB&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 149.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BB&T in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of BB&T by 640.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Louis B. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $120,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $168,028.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,024.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,623 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,359. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,038,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,950,603. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. BB&T Co. has a 1 year low of $40.68 and a 1 year high of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. BB&T’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

BBT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on BB&T from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BB&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.04.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

