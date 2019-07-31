2,170 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,784,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,830,000 after buying an additional 150,887 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,264,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,289,000 after buying an additional 515,587 shares in the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 805,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,236,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $94,791,000. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 724,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,426,000 after buying an additional 185,414 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $111.06 and a 52-week high of $136.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.