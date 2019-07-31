2,270 Shares in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in FirstCash by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash in the second quarter valued at about $1,655,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.0% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 55.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,719,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,244,000 after purchasing an additional 970,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $102.87. 9,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,819. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.44. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $446.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

In other FirstCash news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total transaction of $1,227,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,987,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Tesla from $374.00 to $369.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays downgraded FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

See Also: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.