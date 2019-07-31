2,900 Shares in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.5% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $844,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 350,339 shares in the company, valued at $29,589,631.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,111 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total value of $89,213.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,787 shares of company stock worth $2,649,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $90.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.79 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.38. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded USD Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

